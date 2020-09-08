TuanChe To Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting On October 19, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited (" TuanChe" or the " Company") (TC) - Get Report, a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it would hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders at 9F, Ruihai Building, No. 21 Yangfangdian Road, Haidian District, Beijing 100038, The People's Republic of China on October 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (local time).

The proposals to be submitted for shareholders' approval at the annual general meeting include (1) the ratification of the appointment of Mr. Fei Han as an independent director of the board of directors of the Company (the " Board") and as a member of the audit committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee, and (2) the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The Board has fixed September 15, 2020 as the record date (the " Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares are welcome to attend the AGM in person.

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (TC) - Get Report is a leading omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. TuanChe also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers, which ultimately helps automakers penetrate and expand into lower-tier cities. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements. For more information, please contact ir@tuanche.com.

