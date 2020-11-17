TTEC Wins Asia CEO Grand Award For Service Excellence Company Of The Year, Plus Two Other Circle Of Excellence Awards

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

TTEC's proactive solutions team identified $15 million in cost savings and $1.4 million in new revenue for clients

The Asia CEO Awards is the largest business awards event in Asia Pacific

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) - Get Report a leading global Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) partner for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, announced that it was named Service Excellence Company of the Year in the 11 th Annual Asia CEO Awards.

The award recognizes the achievement of the TTEC Proactive Solutions team in the Phillippines, which partners with clients to generate recommendations to improve customer experience while reducing contact center costs. In 2020 the team identified millions in cost savings and new revenue for clients.

TTEC also won Circle of Excellence Awards for Executive Leadership Team of the Year and Top Employer of the Year based on its business continuity efforts during COVID-19 and TTEC's deep commitment to employees in uncertain times.

"In a year full of challenges, we're especially honored and humbled to be named Service Excellence Company of the Year," said Arthur Nowak, Senior Vice President of Operations for TTEC Asia. "Our proactive solutions process is embedded in the DNA of our organization uncovering hidden value for our clients. It is why we have such high client Net Promoter Scores and why we are strategic partners influencing the customer experience strategies of our clients. It takes a team to make this happen and this award is recognition of those collective efforts."

The Asia CEO Awards is the largest business awards event in Asia Pacific and the judging panel includes some of the most recognised and accomplished figures from within the Asia Pacific business community.

