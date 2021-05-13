TTEC Announces Plans To Hire 450 Contact Center Agents In The Kansas City Region

The company is looking for customer service and licensed insurance agents for its new contact center in Overland Park.

DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) - Get Report, one of the largest global digital customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions, announced its plans to create 450 customer service jobs in the next six months in the Kansas City region.

All positions will initially be work-from-home, with plans to move to a new office location in Overland Park in the near future.

"TTEC Holdings will bring 450 new, high-paying jobs to Overland Park and will enhance our ability to attract new, cutting-edge businesses and talent to our state," Governor Laura Kelly said. "We'll continue making strategic investments in our foundation and business recruitment tools to ensure Kansas becomes the tech-hub of the Midwest. I look forward to TTEC's partnership as our economy continues to recover from COVID-19."

The company is hiring immediately with plans for continued growth throughout 2021. Interested candidates will be provided with training to become licensed property & casualty insurance agents. TTEC will provide its innovative AI-enabled learning and performance program to rapidly train candidates. New employees can expect a starting wage of $18 per hour, paid training during the licensing process, and a bump to $19 per hour once licensed.

"Our people are our most valuable assets and are a primary driver of the phenomenal results we experienced over the past year," said Trevor Forrester, vice president of global operations at TTEC. "What makes Kansas City such an attractive location for TTEC is the thriving technology scene, its cultural diversity, and its focus on education. We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Overland Park and are committed to making these jobs as accessible as possible to a diverse talent pool who will undoubtedly add to TTEC's exceptional employee culture."

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in place, TTEC prioritizes the health and safety of its workforce. The company leverages its award-winning Humanify® @home platform for employees to train at-home and work remotely until it is safe to return to in-person operations.

"TTEC's use of AI-based technology to offer on-site and remote work options for its employees is a tremendous benefit to the Kansas City region's workforce," said Jill McCarthy, senior vice president of corporate attraction at the Kansas City Area Development Council. "We look forward to seeing TTEC's long-term growth and success in our region."

TTEC, which Forbes named "One of America's Best Large Employers of 2021," also ranks No. 24 on its Best Employers for Veterans list. The company has pledged to hire 1,000 veterans annually across the country, and encourages veterans and military families to apply for open positions with a strong career path.

"This is a major victory for TTEC and for Overland Park," Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. "TTEC's commitment to training will improve conditions for clients, employees and the community. In addition to hundreds of new, high-quality jobs, TTEC will contribute to the growing sophistication and technological innovation synonymous with Overland Park and the rest of the Kansas City region. Companies like this are a perfect fit with our state's new Framework for Growth, and they make our state a global destination for creative businesses."

"We're thrilled to welcome TTEC to Overland Park. The addition of 450 jobs to our community reinforces Overland Park as a hub for companies seeking technology innovation, a dynamic and diverse culture and highly skilled workforce," said Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach.

Click here for more information on the open positions available to candidates who live within 60 miles of Overland Park, Kansas.

About TTEC:TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) - Get Report is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step along the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com/.

About the Kansas Department of CommerceAs the state's lead economic development agency, the Kansas Department of Commerce strives to empower individuals, businesses and communities to achieve prosperity in Kansas. Commerce accomplishes its mission by developing relationships with corporations, site location consultants and stakeholders in Kansas, the nation and world. Our strong partnerships allow us to help create an environment for existing Kansas businesses to grow and foster an innovative, competitive landscape for new businesses.

About the Kansas City Region: Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as "KC Heartland." KC is a center for leading industries including technology, eCommerce, animal health and entrepreneurship, and is home to a renowned arts community. Visit KC.org and follow @KCHeartland for more details.

