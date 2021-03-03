TSX Venture Exchange, Think Research, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK)

Think Research Corporation provides integrated digital healthcare solutions. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. The company's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care - from acute to primary, community and seniors care. Further, it serves as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities. For more information visit: https://www.thinkresearch.com/

