TSX Venture Exchange, Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Raveel Afzaal, Chief Executive Officer, Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., ("Next Hydrogen" or the "Company") (TSXV: NXH), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., (TSXV: NXH)

Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolysers that use water and electricity as inputs to create clean hydrogen for use as an energy source and to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen's innovative water electrolysis technology, with patented cell architecture, is designed to efficiently convert intermittent renewably-sourced electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Next Hydrogen's IP includes 38 granted patents with additional pending and a well-laid out product development roadmap for new product offerings, including both larger alkaline systems. For more information, please visit: https://nexthydrogen.com/ .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange