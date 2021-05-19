TSX Venture Exchange, MCloud, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Barry Po, Chief Marketing Officer, mCloud Technologies Corp., ("mCloud" or the "Company") (TSXV: MCLD), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About mCloud Technologies Corp., (TSXV: MCLD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is a Canadian based software company. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare platform, mCloud offers asset management solutions to three industries namely Foodservice, Oil and Gas, and Wind. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied. mCloud includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. The company derives revenue from the sales of hardware, perpetual software licenses, and subscriptions. The company operates in Canada and the United States. For more information visit: https://www.mcloudcorp.com/.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange