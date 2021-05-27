TSX Venture Exchange, Alkemy, C-Suite At The Open

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Noah Hershcoviz, Director, Alkemy, ("Alkemy" or, the "Company") (TSXV: AKMY), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Alkemy (K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.) (TSXV: AKMY)

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd is an environmental technology company and carries on business under the name Alkemy. Its Polyethylene sheet products are made by recycling of post consuming plastics recovered from domestic, agricultural waste. For more information visit: http://www.kb-recycling.com/.

