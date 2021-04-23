TSD Global Announces Grand Opening Of New Las Vegas Location, Creating 300 Local Area Jobs

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Global announced today that it is adding more than 300 positions at its new Western United States Customer Contact Center, built to service one of the globe's largest telecommunications companies.

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Global announced today that it is adding more than 300 positions at its new Western United States Customer Contact Center, built to service one of the globe's largest telecommunications companies. Tony Vesho, President of TSD Global, commented, "We are thrilled to open our new Las Vegas location to service a world leading brand in this beautiful facility and become a growing part of the Las Vegas market. We built out this contact center located in the Summerlin section of Las Vegas with the help of our talented team of IT specialists, headed by John Billington, along with our facilities team over the last 60 days. We look forward to being an integral part of the Summerlin community and providing well-paying jobs in a class A environment".

Patricia Totton, CEO of TSD Global, further commented, "We have been expanding rapidly — adding 4 national brands over the last 12 months in diverse industries including global restaurant brands, telecom, and other large direct to consumer brands. We take pride in servicing our client's needs by using the best artificial intelligence capabilities and highly trained, friendly representatives."

TSD Global, Las Vegas is now accepting applications for employment. Interested candidates may apply via email, phone or in person.Email: bryan.cruz@tsdglobal.com Phone: (702) 685-2085Apply in person at the address below: 3280 N Cimarron Rd., Suite 107 Las Vegas, NV 89129

For Sales Inquiries and Omni Channel Outsourcing Services contact Nick Tubis ( nick.tubis@tsdglobal.com )

For additional info visit TSDGlobal.com and Ordersolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsd-global-announces-grand-opening-of-new-las-vegas-location-creating-300-local-area-jobs-301276096.html

SOURCE TSD Global