TScan Therapeutics Establishes Facility To Manufacture T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell Therapies

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that it has completed the construction of a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility to manufacture Phase I/II TCR-T therapies. This facility will support the manufacturing of TScan's two lead liquid tumor candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, designed to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic cell transplantation for patients with hematological malignancies, as well as solid tumor candidates TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202 and TSC-203, designed to treat patients with solid tumors including head and neck, cervical, anal, melanoma and non-small cell lung cancers.

"Manufacturing is critical to the success of cell therapy programs. We have developed T-Integrate, a non-viral transposon/transposase vector delivery system, that enables the rapid, cost-effective, and consistent manufacturing of TCRs. Our 7,000 square-foot GMP manufacturing facility is now operational and will provide us with sufficient early-stage production capacity to supply product for our planned Phase 1 clinical studies for our liquid and solid tumor programs and supports our pending IND submissions for TSC-100 and TSC-101," said Warren Jaworowicz, Vice President, CMC and Head of Technical Development and Manufacturing.

This manufacturing facility is part of TScan's existing footprint at 830 Winter Street in Waltham, Massachusetts. To accommodate the Company's expansion of its manufacturing and research activities, TScan is also growing its footprint through the lease of an additional 115,000 square feet as the lead tenant in 880 Winter Street. TScan has signed a ten-year lease with extension options with leading biotechnology landlord Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) for the new space, which will be built out for lab and office use to TScan's specifications. The Company is preparing to take occupancy in the second half of 2022.

"It is a testament to our manufacturing and process development teams that we now have this state-of-the-art facility in place and will be ready to treat our first patient in the first half of 2022," said David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of TScan Therapeutics. "The additional space at 880 Winter Street will allow us to expand our footprint, support the growth of our team, and further advance our innovative platform as we work toward our mission of treating patients with cancer."

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

TScan TherapeuticsHeather SavelleVP, Investor Relations857-399-9840 hsavelle@tscan.com

Media Contact:David RosenArgot Partners212-600-1902 david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Investor Contact:Sherri SpearArgot Partners212-600-1902 sherri@argotpartners.com