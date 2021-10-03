TSB Deploys A Team Of Investigators Following An Accident Involving A Banner Towing Aircraft In Montreal. Quebec

DORVAL, QC, Oct. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving a Cessna 172 banner towing aircraft in Montreal, Quebec.

DORVAL, QC, Oct. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed a team of investigators to the site of an accident involving a Cessna 172 banner towing aircraft in Montreal, Quebec. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

