Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) Developing Evidence-Based Innovation Where Drugs Are Lacking

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, "Psychedelics — Not Just for Mental Health Anymore," please visit: https://nnw.fm/i3ouS

In July 2012, Congress created what is known as Breakthrough Therapy designation, a distinction that affords biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies an expedited review process for experimental drugs that may have treatment advantages over existing therapies for hard-to-treat diseases. In November 2013, Gazyva, a drug used in combination with chlorambucil for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, made history as the first breakthrough therapy to receive FDA marketing approval.

Since then, hundreds of drugs have earned the designation, and several have reached commercialization. An area that remains underrepresented on the FDA breakthrough therapy list that could make waves in the coming years is that of the emerging market of psychedelics, where companies such as Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) is striving to provide relief for patients with chronic pain by developing evidence-based innovation in areas where today's approved drugs and therapies are lacking.

About Tryp Therapeutics Inc.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp's psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN(TM) ("PFN"), program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp's lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than five million people in the United States. The company is also preparing to initiate a phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with the Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma. Soft-tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft-tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for orphan drug status.

For more information about the company, please visit www.TrypTherapeutics.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRYP are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/TRYPF .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) New York, New York www.NetworkNewsWire.com 212.418.1217 Office Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork