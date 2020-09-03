Trxade Group To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trxade Group, Inc. (MEDS) , an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September 2020: the Colliers Institutional Investor Conference on September 10, 2020, and the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2020.

Suren Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer of Trxade Group, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the H.C. Wainwright conference as follows and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the day at both events.

2020 Colliers Institutional Investor ConferenceDate: Thursday, September 10, 2020 Location: Virtual

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. Eastern timeLocation: Virtual

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Trxade Group management, please contact your conference representative, email your request to MEDS@mzgroup.us or call Luke Zimmerman at (949) 259-4987.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,725 registered pharmacies, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group's virtual wholesale division, and (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services. For additional information, please visit us at www. trxade .com and www.bonumhealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Trxade's future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Trxade, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by Trxade with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the "Risk Factors" sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Trxade's future results and/or could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Trxade cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Luke Zimmerman Senior Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America (949) 259-4987 MEDS@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us