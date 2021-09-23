TRX Gives Back To Active Military & Veterans With "Operation All In" - An Exclusive New Program Providing Complimentary Access To TRX Training Club For One Full Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX ®, the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, today announced " Operation All In" - an exclusive military program that pays homage to the brave men and women that have, and continue to, devote their lives to protecting our freedom. Developed as a meaningful way to reinvest in the company's storied military heritage, "Operation All In" works exclusively through the ID.me online military network to immediately provide two noteworthy offerings to active-duty service members, their families, and the entire veteran population, including:

One Year of Free Access to TRX Training Club℠: Now through the end of the 2021, TRX's proprietary digital platform providing users with a dynamic, multi-faceted training experience with unlimited on-demand and TRX LIVE ® workouts as well as exclusive member discounts on TRX products, will be available free of charge and for one full year through the simple, secure identity verification at ID.me.

50% Off Signature TRX Suspension Trainers: For active service members, their families and veterans who don't have TRX straps, TRX will offer a signature Suspension Trainer ™ at 50% off for a limited time and while supplies last.

"TRX was literally born in the military and it's only fitting we continue to serve that invaluable purpose through 'Operation All In,'" said TRX Founder, Randy Hetrick. "There is no gesture large enough to repay the sacrifice that our active and former military community have made. That said, this is simply one way we can demonstrate our gratitude."

Award-winning actor, business mogul and fitness advocate, Mark Wahlberg took notice of this exclusive program supporting the military and their families. Wahlberg has always been a huge proponent of the military and combined with an avid use of the TRX Suspension Trainer in his workout regimen made "Operational All In" a powerful platform he wanted to support.

"The men and women that serve our country deserve the best, and TRX's 'Operation All In' program delivers the best for our service members. The TRX Suspension Trainer's versatility and effectiveness make it the perfect complement to my daily B Strong blood flow restriction training," said Wahlberg. "Offering such a generous discount and access to the TRX Training Club for service members helps get these valuable tools into the hands of more people while rewarding service to their country."

Recognizing the need to provide elite training solutions to the military community, TRX made the strategic investment to double down on its efforts and created TRX Elite TM, a unit devoted to offering TRX's unique training benefits to the military. TRX Elite's mission is to bring unprecedented support to those who serve, those who have served and the extraordinary families that support them from home.

"If I've learned anything in my 28 years in the military and my multiple combat deployments, it's that our strength and resiliency as a nation is reinforced by the strength of our military community," said TRX Elite President, Rob Lively. "It's this spirit of connection and unrelenting support that is at the core of TRX Elite and more specifically, 'Operation All In.'"

TRX's flagship product - the TRX Suspension Trainer - has proven to be an extremely effective tool in both elite training and general health and fitness regimens. "Operation All In" will provide millions of service members and their families a gym in their hand and a coach in their pocket that can be taken anywhere providing the ultimate health and wellness solution through TRX's world class programming, product, and content.

"Operation All In" will run through the end of the year and include additional elements supporting the military, which will be announced at a later date. For more information on Operation All In, please visit the homepage. For general information on TRX, the TRX Training Club and the exceptional lineup of TRX Functional Training products, including TRX HOME2, TRX PRO4, and Functional Training Tools, please visit TRXTraining.com.

About TRX ® Founded in 2004, TRX ® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—the TRX Suspension Trainer™, the minimalist, patented straps that enable you to power your training with bodyweight. Today, TRX is the global leader in Suspension Training ® and functional training solutions for both consumers and the commercial industry and continues its mission to make world-class training accessible to everyone through its innovative, proprietary virtual training platform and app, TRX Training Club SM . The TRX Training Club has enabled a digital community united by movement and features unlimited TRX LIVE ® classes, On-Demand workouts, access to personal training, and exclusive product discounts, truly expanding the benefits of training with TRX to anyone, anywhere. TRX is also ranked as a top-tier fitness product developer and professional education destination, with TRX Certification courses considered best-in-class among fitness professionals. Through a commitment to ongoing learning, research, and science, TRX is tested and trusted by fitness professionals, athletes, physical therapists, veterans, and soldiers, and more around the world. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com or e-mail info@trxtraining.com.

About B Strong Based in Park City, Utah, B Strong is the world leader in Blood Flow Restriction (BFR) training. Founded in 2016 by Jim Stray-Gundersen, MD, and Sean Whalen, B Strong's patented solution provides a quick, affordable, portable, easy-to-use, and safe form for strength training, exercise, recovery, and reconditioning, which creates a positive systemic impact for the user. B Strong BFR is rooted in science and B Strong is committed to educating professionals and consumers of all types in safe, efficacious blood flow restriction principles through its online and in-person education programs. For more information on B Strong and blood flow restriction training and rehabilitation visit www.bstrong.training or email info@gobstrong.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trx-gives-back-to-active-military--veterans-with-operation-all-in---an-exclusive-new-program-providing-complimentary-access-to-trx-training-club-for-one-full-year-301384283.html

SOURCE TRX