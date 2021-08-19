TRX Announces Comprehensive Corporate Wellness Solution - "TRX For Employee Wellbeing"

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TRX®, the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, announced the launch of TRX for Employee Wellbeing . This program expands the TRX footprint into the corporate wellness market allowing companies of all sizes to provide their employees with subsidized membership to the TRX Training Club℠, which includes access to hundreds of virtual fitness classes and a TRX Suspension Trainer™ for each employee at a low monthly fee.

Whether employees are working from home, in the office, or traveling for business, the TRX Suspension Trainer acts like a portable gym weighing less than two pounds, fitting into carry-on luggage, and easily anchored over almost any door - allowing for hundreds of moves and workouts including strength, cardio, yoga, pilates, and recovery. Its unique design is naturally suited to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce by fitting into any space, being highly packable, and extremely versatile.

The TRX Training Club, a state-of-the-art virtual training platform , provides employees with a full gym experience. Thanks to its broad offering of unlimited On-Demand workouts and TRX LIVE ® streaming classes, every employee can move at any time and in a way that fits their schedule and lifestyle.

TRXis committed to making world-class training accessible to everyone.

"What we are seeing is a profound increase in mental and occupational (sitting) health challenges within today's workforces, especially with the increase in remote working," said Brent Leffel, chairman and CEO of TRX. "Companies are running fast to find a solution that can actually help solve the problem. Many of these companies started approaching us as the leader in functional movement and since we are uniquely positioned given the versatility of the Suspension Trainer - which can be anchored and used anywhere - and knowing that our new digital training experience makes moving better accessible to everyone."

To best serve the needs of a widely-diversified workforce with varying fitness backgrounds, TRX also offers an extensive library of bodyweight-only workouts - that don't require a Suspension Trainer or other equipment - to give employees a range of options .

TRX first launched its employee wellbeing program with a trusted group of partner companies. These founding companies have helped to develop the employee experience, cultivating community and engagement, in addition to supporting HR teams with tools to manage and measure their program.

TRX Training Club classes and workouts are specifically programmed to counteract the inevitable physical strain of our lifestyles—from sitting and poor posture, to travel and on-the-go lifestyles that can wear on our joints and muscle groups. At the same time, TRX believes investing in your well being should be fun—the interactive nature of TRX Training Club allows for a motivating and entertaining experience that is an incredible way to foster community and engagement amongst teams. By aligning employer and employee goals, TRX has created a win-win program that allows employers to put their employees at the center of the company and truly impact not only their physical, but their emotional and mental wellbeing, instead of just checking a box.

TRX is supporting businesses and organizations operating in the United States and United Kingdom, with more countries launching by the end of the year. Employers and HR teams can learn more about the TRX for Employee Wellbeing program by visiting https://club.trxtraining.com/employee-wellbeing .

About TRX ® Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—the TRX Suspension Trainer™, the minimalist, patented straps that enable you to power your training with bodyweight. Today, TRX is the global leader in Suspension Training® and functional training solutions for both consumers and the commercial industry, and continues its mission to make world-class training accessible to everyone through its innovative, proprietary virtual training platform and app, TRX Training Club SM. The TRX Training Club has enabled a digital community united by movement and features unlimited TRX LIVE® classes, On-Demand workouts, access to personal training, and exclusive product discounts, truly expanding the benefits of training with TRX to anyone, anywhere. TRX is also ranked as a top-tier fitness product developer and professional education destination, with TRX Certification courses considered best-in-class among fitness professionals. Through a commitment to ongoing learning, research, and science, TRX is tested and trusted by fitness professionals, athletes, physical therapists, veterans and soldiers, and more around the world. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com or e-mail info@trxtraining.com.

