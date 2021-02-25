Trust The Leaders In Online School: Arizona Virtual Academy And Insight School Of Arizona Now Accepting Enrollments For 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, both the Arizona Virtual Academy ( AZVA), and the Insight School of Arizona ( ISAZ), two full-time online public-schools serving students throughout the state, are welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school...

AZVA and ISAZ are the state leaders in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

AZVA and ISAZ are tuition-free to all students who reside in Arizona, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and are authorized online public-school programs that are both AdvancED accredited. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. ISAZ serves students in grades 7-12 and AZVA services students of all ages, K-12, why may need a little more help.

While working towards their high school diplomas, ISAZ students can participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Business, Health, Education, and IT. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

"Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; AZVA and ISAZ can provide them with both," said Charles Woods, head of school. "There's no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum coupled with the passion and courage of our teachers will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level."

"The teachers at AZVA/ISAZ are so selfless, and make you feel so good about your ability to do the work," said one AZVA student. "They encourage you, they understand, and they really are the best teachers I've ever worked with."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. AZVA and ISAZ's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

AZVA and ISAZ are now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://azva.k12.com/ and https://az.insightschools.net/.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit az.insightschools.net.

