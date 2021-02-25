Trust The Leader In Online School: Wyoming Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments For 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA), a tuition-free online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

After an academic year like no other, Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA), a tuition-free online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

WYVA is a state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving students with a personalized experience and providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

"At WYVA, we provide families with an alternative to the traditional learning model," said Head of School Dr. Joe Heywood. "Our personalized approach to learning helps us to raise students to their full potential and it's why we've been a trusted education option for families statewide for more than 10 years."

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum, WYVA offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student's needs. Through live and recorded class sessions led by state-certified teachers, students can access their classrooms from any computer with an internet connection.

While working towards their high school diplomas, WYVA students in grades 9-12 can participate in Stride Career Prep. This program allows them to get a jump start on their college and career goals. Students have the option to choose from a variety of industry-relevant electives to gain exposure to the in-demand fields of business and information technology, including marketing, communications, law enforcement, teaching, engineering, hospitality, programming, and digital design. Students who join this program will graduate with industry recognized credentials, concurrent enrollment credit and in-person internship experiences.

WYVA's dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone and email to build close partnerships in support of academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state.

"Our family committed to Wyoming Virtual Academy over 10 years ago," said parent Jana Strahan. "Consequently, both of our girls have excelled with academically rigorous and flexible curriculum taught by amazing teachers."

Students enroll in online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning and the ability to balance academic goals with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. For many students, WYVA offers an education they may not otherwise have access to, with unique course offerings to prepare them for college and career opportunities.

WYVA is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about the school, visit wyva.k12.com or follow WYVA on Facebook.

About Wyoming Virtual Academy

Wyoming Virtual Academy (WYVA) is a full-time online public school program of the Niobrara County School District #1 that serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12 th grade. WYVA is tuition-free to Wyoming students and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information on WYVA, visit wyva.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005024/en/