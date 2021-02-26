Trust The Leader In Online School: Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Now Accepting Enrollments For 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, Michigan Virtual Charter Academy ( MVCA), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year, starting on March 2.

"Students of all ages need consistency in their education and MVCA can provide them with what they need to succeed," said Randy Rodriquez, head of school. "There's no doubt this past school year has been challenging for everyone, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to be a leader at the next level."

MVCA is tuition-free to all students who reside in Michigan, staffed by highly qualified state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the Hazel Park School District. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, family engagement, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. MVCA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

MVCA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information sessions hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://mvca.k12.com/.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves Michigan students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Michigan public school system, MVCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit mvca.k12.com.

