Trust The Leader In Online School: California Virtual Academies Now Accepting Enrollments For 2021-2022 School Year

After an academic year like no other, California Virtual Academies (CAVA), a full-time online public-school academy serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

CAVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options, while giving your student a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

CAVA is tuition-free, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized online public-school program of the California Public School System. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

While working towards their high school diplomas, CAVA students can participate in the Stride Career Prep program and discover exciting options for their future in a variety of career fields, including: Arts, Entertainment, Media, Business, Health Sciences, IT, and Marketing and Sales. They can also earn college credits through partnerships with local colleges and universities and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation.

"Students of all ages need consistency and an opportunity to shine; CAVA can provide them with both," said April Warren, Head of School. "There's no doubt this past school year was unlike any other, but our technology and student-focused curriculum will give your children the advantage they need to succeed at the next level."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. CAVA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

CAVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://cava.k12.com/.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies are nine independent online public charter schools that use the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (LRN) - Get Report. The California Virtual Academies are: CAVA @ Fresno, CAVA @ Kings, CAVA @ Los Angeles, CAVA @ Maricopa, CAVA @ San Diego, CAVA @ San Joaquin, CAVA @ San Mateo, CAVA @ Sonoma and CAVA @ Sutter. Families do not pay tuition for a student to attend an online public school. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CAVA, visit https://cava.k12.com/.

