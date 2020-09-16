Trust Project Announces New Members In Global News Network

Newest partners expand Trust Project's reach to Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America

PACIFICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust Project, a global nonprofit dedicated to transparency, accuracy and diversity in news, today announced the addition of six news partners, expanding its network of more than 200 news outlets to Argentina and Peru.

The following news sites have implemented the Trust Project's 8 Trust Indicators and earned the Trust Mark: El Comercio ( Peru), The Highlands Current (US), inewsource (US), La Nación ( Argentina), Pocket-lint (UK), and YES! Magazine (US). El Comercio and La Nación are the first news organizations to join the Trust Project in their respective countries.

"I'm heartened by the deep commitment to journalism with integrity shown by our news partners, especially amid the major coverage and financial pressures they're experiencing right now," said Sally Lehrman, Trust Project founder and chief executive. "Their work expands the reach of the 8 Trust Indicators into important new regions and deepens their presence globally, enabling people to know when their news comes from a source that puts the public's interests first."

The Trust Project has had a presence in Latin America since 2019 with the creation of the Brazilian chapter of the organization, Projeto Credibilidade, through which six news organizations now show the Trust Indicators on their pages.

The new partners underwent an extensive, five-month process to implement the Trust Project's 8 Trust Indicators - evaluating and updating policies, creating new procedures, and adding transparency to existing standards. The Trust Indicators, a widely accepted transparency standard developed by The Trust Project in collaboration with the public and news organizations worldwide, help news media hold themselves accountable and ensure reliable, dependable news sources.

The 8 Trust Indicators help people know who and what is behind a given news story through disclosures about:

Best Practices (Policies and Standards)

Journalist Expertise

Type of Work Labels

References

Methods

Locally Sourced

Diverse Voices

Actionable Feedback

The Trust Project is funded by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Democracy Fund, Facebook, Google and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

About the Trust Project:The Trust Project is a global network of news organizations working to affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The project created the Trust Indicators, which are a collaborative, journalism-generated standard for news that helps both regular people and the technology companies' machines easily assess the authority and integrity of news. The Trust Indicators are based in robust user-centered design research and respond to public needs and wants. For more, visit thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

