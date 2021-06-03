Trust And Transparency In Healthcare Supply Chain Leads To Better Value, Experiences During Pandemic

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Michigan-based Spectrum Health entered a new relationship with Medline last spring to make it its exclusive partner for medical and surgical products, teams knew success would be measured by responsiveness. They also knew it wouldn't be easy. The system was switching suppliers after more than two decades in the midst of a global pandemic.

Today, leaders are marking the one year anniversary by recognizing the dedicated teams in and out of the organization who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to deliver a seamless implementation. These efforts are helping to create better value and experiences for those in the system's care.

"When Spectrum Health needed help with just about anything during COVID-19, Medline was there to jump in and do whatever, whenever," said Emily Bailey, supply chain sourcing manager, Spectrum Health. "We asked for a dedicated representative from Medline who was respected and trusted to own the relationship. This was a condition we asked for when we negotiated this deal. People remember customer support and service. It's what makes the contract work or not."

Customized collaborationThroughout 2020, a considerable amount of manpower and planning was needed to implement 1,000 product lines at 14 facilities. Communication took place by phone, virtually and in person when possible. Despite hesitation and uneasiness to move forward at first given the current climate, dedicated Medline teams worked side-by-side with Spectrum Health to drive continuity and accountability.

Teams are now exploring other ways to help improve clinical and financial outcomes in the areas of supply chain optimization, and programs aimed at safe patient handling and skin health.

"Medline and Spectrum Health share the same mindset that healthcare is not one size fits all. We navigated many unknowns and proved that we could work through them together. We look forward to continuing to challenge each other to find new ways to drive high quality care and value," said Marc Phillips, senior vice president at Medline.

As a manufacturer, distributor and strategic partner, the company is well positioned to help healthcare run better.

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care by visiting http://www.medline.com/pages/about-us/.

About MedlineMedline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 125 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Spectrum HealthSpectrum Health ( www.spectrumhealth.org/) is a not-for-profit health system that provides care and coverage, comprising 31,000+ team members, 14 hospitals (including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital), a robust network of care facilities, teams of nationally recognized doctors and providers, and the nation's third-largest provider-sponsored health plan, Priority Health, currently serving over 1 million members across the state of Michigan. People are at the heart of everything we do. Locally governed and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, we are focused on our mission: to improve health, inspire hope and save lives. Spectrum Health has a legacy of strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Through experience, innovation and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn YouTube

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trust-and-transparency-in-healthcare-supply-chain-leads-to-better-value-experiences-during-pandemic-301305615.html

SOURCE Medline