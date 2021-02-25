Trust A Leader In Online Education … Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollment Applications For The 2021-2022 School Year

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a tuition-free public school program, is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Available to students in grades K-12 across the Commonwealth, VAVA is a program of the King and Queen County Public Schools, the Patrick County Public Schools and the Richmond City Public Schools.

VAVA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers, VAVA provides a personalized learning experience for every student.

The school's enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

"At VAVA, our personalized approach to education fosters students' curiosity and sparks a love for learning," said Suzanne Sloane, VAVA's Head of School. "During this unprecedented time, teachers and staff are truly committed to helping every student reach their full potential."

VAVA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. VAVA teachers facilitate live, interactive classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection.

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help VAVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing online school because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs. VAVA's online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Throughout the school year, VAVA hosts virtual clubs and organizations that allow students to further explore shared interests together.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. For more information on how to enroll, and for a schedule of upcoming information sessions, visit https://vava.k12.com/.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

VAVA is available tuition-free to students state-wide, giving families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get Report. For more information about VAVA, visit vava.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005036/en/