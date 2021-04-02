Trusst Health Inc. Launches The First National Therapist Certification Program For Text-Based Psychotherapy

HANOVER, N.H., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusst Health Inc. announces the introduction of its groundbreaking training and certification program for therapists who provide text-based psychotherapy.

Trusst implements a science-backed training to standardize and enhance the delivery of text-based psychotherapy.

The unique, validated Silver (2.5 hour) and Gold Training (7 hour) and Certification Program is now available to both Trusst's own growing group of psychotherapists and to therapists not in their network. The certification is offered for licensed, U.S. mental health practitioners.

The first-of-its-kind program includes general training for telemental health service, and training in specific text message-based therapy techniques from the latest scientific evidence.

"At Trusst Health we have worked hard to assemble a team of national experts in the field of text-based therapy in order to develop a comprehensive approach for this model of care delivery that is complete with the necessary training and certification. We believe that there is now adequate scientific evidence to support the delivery of text-based psychotherapy, and we are excited about offering a validated method of intervention to millions of people in need of mental health support," says Trusst Founder and CEO, Bill Hudenko, Ph.D.

Despite the widespread adoption of text-based psychotherapy by several large telemental health providers, to date there has been no certification or comprehensive quality control of services provided. Trusst Health Inc. has approached the problem by developing and implementing a science-backed intervention model to standardize and enhance the delivery of text-based psychotherapy.

In addition to their training and certification, Trusst is implementing rigorous internal systems to ensure high-quality therapeutic intervention for clients.

Included in the text-based training for therapists are best practices for delivering psychoeducation, behavioral tailoring, cognitive behavioral therapy, and illness management. Following the training program, therapists are required to score 80% or higher on the certification test to be certified for a period of 3 years.

Trusst's Chief Science Officer, Dror Ben-Zeev, Ph.D., a Clinical Psychologist and Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Washington who specializes in digital mental health research says, "The Trusst app works not only to augment standard in-person care but also serves as an effective standalone treatment for people who struggle to get to the clinic or in the case of COVID-19, no longer have in-person options."

Informing the app's development were studies conducted by Dr. Ben-Zeev and others showing that evidence-based treatments like Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy can be adapted digitally and that clinicians and patients can develop a very positive therapeutic relationship entirely through text messaging. The Trusst digital ecosystem model of mental healthcare augments therapist capacity through digital offerings that include assessments and interactive content.

Trusst is currently available in 37 states and plans to be available in all states by the end of 2021. In addition to licensing for institutions, The Trusst app is also available to the public for $55 / week or $199 / month.

About TrusstFounded in 2019 and based in Hanover, NH, Trusst is on a mission to reinvent mental healthcare. Focused on delivering high-quality remote mental healthcare, the Trusst platform connects individuals with immediate access to high quality mental health care. Additional information on the training and certification program can be found here: https://trusst.app/certification.

