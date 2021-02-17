TruSpin Announces Breakthrough In Battery Technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSpin Nanomaterial Innovation ("TruSpin"), an advanced materials company engaged in battery technology, today announced the positive results of third-party tests evaluating the performance of the company 's prototype batteries. These tests, conducted by SpectraPower, validate the use of TruSpin 's silicon nanofibers to reliably multiply the energy capacity of Li-ion batteries. TruSpin summarizes test results in a report provided here: https://www.tru-spin.com/batteries

"These results provide further confirmation of our material 's ability to reliably augment the energy capacity of Li-ion batteries. The advent of this technology challenges previous time horizons for the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy sources," said Robert Agnew, CEO of TruSpin.

TruSpin uses a proprietary process to mass produce exotic compositions of nanofibers, a new type of material with useful properties. Their prototype batteries incorporate silicon nanofibers within the negative side of the battery, referred to as the "anode." For years, scientists have known that using silicon this way increases the energy capacity of batteries, but they 're challenged by silicon 's tendency to expand as the battery charges. Because of this, companies like Tesla use a relatively small amount of silicon in their batteries. A handful of startups focused on silicon anode technology offer other types of nanomaterials to increase the silicon content. They have attracted massive investments, but the complexities of their production techniques render these solutions economically impractical.

TruSpin is differentiated by its platform manufacturing process for affordably mass-producing nanofibers. While the approaches of other companies in the silicon anode segment involve engineering intricate silicon particles on the nano-scale, TruSpin's production technique imparts the desired features to be innately embodied by the nanofibers. This enables the industrial-scale fabrication of anodes containing silicon nanofibers as the primary constituent.

TruSpin 's prototype results place the company in a small cohort of startups, some of whom with valuations exceeding $3B, all vying for leadership in a segment of technological development that will ultimately enable the electrification of America.

About SpectraPowerSpectraPower, located minutes from the heart of Silicon Valley, offers contract assembly, testing, consulting, and expert witness services for Li-ion and other types of batteries. SpectraPower personnel have experience in all aspects of battery research. Customers include major corporations, law firms, startups, investors, government, and defense.

About TruSpinTruSpin is an advanced materials company using a platform manufacturing process to affordably mass-produce exotic compositions of nanofibers. The company was founded in 2019 by CEO Robert Agnew and CTO Anthony Brayer. TruSpin recently graduated from the Techstars EnergyTech Accelerator.

