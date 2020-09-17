Truphone Now Supports Apple Watch Family Setup

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truphone is today proud to announce it is offering cellular service for Family Setup, which allows kids and older family members of the household who do not have iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch.

Truphone's plans connect customers for Family Setup in the USA, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Poland and Hong Kong. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit the Truphone website.

Apple introduced Family Setup in watchOS 7[1], bringing the communication, health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to kids and older family members of the household who do not have an iPhone.

For the first time, Apple Watch can be set up through a parent's iPhone, so kids can enjoy its fun and useful tools while parents have peace of mind knowing they can reach their child and identify their location, and that all personal data stays securely encrypted.

Kids and older family members using Family Setup will have their own phone number through a separate cellular plan. Family Setup will be available with watchOS 7 and iOS 14, and requires cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE, paired with iPhone 6s or later.

For more details on how to connect Family Setup for Apple Watch using Truphone, check out our how-to article and product video here.

For more details on Family Setup, please visit www.apple.com.

About Truphone

Truphone believes that connectivity can be easier, smarter and more efficient. Since 2006, we have built state-of-the-art SIM software, intuitive management platforms and a powerful global network to make this a reality. Truphone has enjoyed a close relationship with Apple since 2016. The partnership has also seen Truphone be one of the first carriers to provide global data plans for eSIM enabled iPads in 2016; and for iPhones in 2018 via its proprietary eSIM-powered iOS app, My Truphone.

Every day, Truphone's technicians engineer better connections between things, people and businesses to make the world smarter. Headquartered in London, it has 15 offices across four continents and continues to expand globally. To learn more, visit www.truphone.com

[1] Not all features will be available if Apple Watch is set up through Family Setup. Wireless service plan required for cellular service.

