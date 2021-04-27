Trupanion Publishes Annual Shareholder Letter

SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, has published its 2020 annual shareholder letter from CEO and Founder, Darryl Rawlings. The annual shareholder letter is now available on Trupanion's Investor Relations website here.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact :

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

206.607.1929

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com