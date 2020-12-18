TruNORTH Construction To Sponsor Scrooge Scramble

VERNON-ROCKVILLE, Conn., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The team over at TruNORTH Construction located in South Windsor, CT is committed to making this unique holiday season one to remember, for all the right reasons. The company will serve as the Sponsor to this year's Scrooge Scramble 5K, a race that originated over 40 years ago and was originally founded by Matt's family, Co-Owner of the well-known construction company. When asked about what inspired them to create the event, Marty Powers, Matt's dad, replied, "the idea came to us after a homeless man passed away in a dumpster from the cold here in Connecticut. It was a devasting situation, one that got us thinking about what we could do to make a difference."

"We're excited to keep a tradition that has been near and dear to my family for generations going strong. While the race will be virtual, the meaning behind it is still very much in-tact. We couldn't be more honored to help orchestrate an event that benefits the great community over at Cornerstone Cares," said Matt.

The event is one that the residents of Vernon-Rockville and beyond anticipate every year. As the Sponsor, TruNORTH will also be donating $1,000.00 to the race and another $1,000.00 to help Cornerstone purchase a new refrigerator for the facility.

"I went to visit our friends at Cornerstone last week and was so moved by their efforts. Once I saw the facility, met a few members of the staff and the clients, I knew that we had to do more. Moving forward we have partnered with Cornerstone to do building maintenance at their facility twice a year as another way we can support the efforts they are offering the community," Jeff shared.

It's no wonder that the cause spoke so intensely to Jeff. His family's bakery, Boston Bakery, has been providing baked goods for participants and on-lookers since the early days. Marty remarked that "their donuts are a Connecticut favorite. People gather round to take part in this great cause but to also experience the baked goods that people have been writing home about for years. There is a lot of history wrapped up in this race. It means the world to see it continue."

Beyond the sponsorship, Jeff and Matt are aiming to spread the holiday cheer through outreach and feel good content on the company's digital channels. Recently, the team posted a video that serves as a play off the famous movie, Elf starring Will Ferrell. "We know that this year is challenging. We also understand the power of storytelling and the impact that a feel-good piece of content can have. The idea came to us and from there, the concept just bloomed," Jeff said.

The final video was produced by Burden Media LLC. Owner, Danny Legare, specializes in capturing his clients' personalities while optimizing the latest tactics to bring it all to life. You can catch the video on the company's Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/trunorthconstructioninc/posts/1906728969465328.

"In short, the need for community, relationships and humor is greater than ever this year. The video was a lot of fun to create and the race is a testament to my family's legacy as well as the power of our neighborhood. We're looking to end 2020 on a high note and we couldn't think of a better way than by helping others do the same," adds Matt.

Registration is now open: https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/VernonRockville/TheScroogeScramble?fbclid=IwAR0psK50FLLHwYIwJe3yOum7p6kpuAqK_57d6s1ibqM7MLPrk4SB5be7st8. For more information about TruNORTH Construction, visit www.trunorthconstruction.com.

