Trumark Companies Promotes John Willsie To Chief Administrative Officer

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trumark Companies today announced that John Willsie has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Administrative Officer.

Trumark formed a strategic partnership with Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., in early 2020 with the goal of growing California-based Trumark into one of the nation's largest and most successful homebuilders.

Willsie led the transaction negotiations and documentations of Daiwa House's investment in Trumark Companies. He has played a key role in Trumark's major land acquisitions and project closeouts since joining the company four years ago. He continues to serve on Trumark's executive and land committees.

"John is an exceptionally talented industry veteran and has been an integral part of Trumark's operations for over four years. He was the perfect choice for this new position and will play a vital role in ushering a new era of growth for Trumark," said Gregg Nelson, co-founder and co-CEO of Trumark Companies.

Willsie, who joined Trumark in 2017 as General Counsel, will lead and serve as the centralized point of coordination among the company's growing risk management, legal, human resources, information technology and administration operating teams.

He brings more than 25 years of legal, real estate, risk management, and construction experience to the new position.

With expertise in acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, debt and equity financing, zoning and land use, Willsie is widely admired as a top real estate attorney. Prior to joining Trumark, he served as Vice President and Corporate Counsel for Seecon Financial and Construction, one of the largest privately-owned real estate development and construction companies in Northern California. He also was a partner with Real Estate Law Group and was an associate with Greene, Radovsky, Maloney & Share.

"I'm excited to serve in this new role along with the talented members of our teams as we contribute to Trumark's ongoing growth, success and industry-leading service to our customers," Willsie said.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Occidental College and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, San Francisco, Hastings College of the Law. He is a member of the State Bar of California, Contra Costa County Bar Association, and the International Council of Shopping Centers. A resident of Contra Costa County, Willsie is based in Trumark's San Ramon office.

About Trumark Companies

With more than 30 years of trusted experience and recognition as 2019 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer and 2018 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder, the Trumark Group of Companies is a diversified real estate development company and builder that includes: Trumark Communities, a master-planned community developer; Trumark Homes, a next-generation homebuilder; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. In 2020 Trumark Homes entered into an agreement with Japan-based Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., who acquired a majority interest in Trumark, providing resources for accelerating the growth of the company. www.trumarkco.com.

