TruLife Distribution Successfully Returns From October's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition ECRM Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution, rising star of international health and wellness distribution, successfully returns from October's virtual Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference. After meeting with over forty buyers during the five-day event, TruLife continues to build brands by first building relationships.

TruLife's founder and CEO, Brian Gould has been attending ECRM for over a decade, meeting with buyers, making connections, and facilitating partnerships. The new virtual platform has been a blessing for suppliers and retailers alike. The virtual ECRM programs have facilitated product discovery, category development, and planning for buyers as all participants adapt to the new normal. "The 2020 conference marks my 12 th year attending ECRM and the third virtual program of the year for TruLife. This platform has enabled us to be able to provide opportunities for the brands that we manage in the midst of a global pandemic," says Gould.

Brian Gould is a fourth-generation manufacturing and retail distribution professional who has placed hundreds of brands from all over the world with major brick and mortar and online retail chains. Gould has an in-depth understanding of the objectives, goals, and challenges faced by today's manufacturers. Gould founded TruLife to carve out a niche for himself in the world of international health product distribution, confident in his history of industry success.

TruLife Distribution is a full-service agency offering product distribution, public relations, digital media marketing, and social media management. TruLife Distribution assists with the expansion of both foreign and domestic brands into brick and mortar and online retailers across the country.

The TruLife executive team is comprised of top industry leaders in nutritional, health and wellness product marketing and distribution. With over 100 years of combined experience, Brian Gould and his team have established relationships with industry buyers and a proven track record of wide-scale distribution to top retail accounts. Following another fruitful experience at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference, TruLife looks forward to continued expansion and growth for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Please direct inquiries to: Aldon Violette(954) 539-3485 256993@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulife-distribution-successfully-returns-from-octobers-vitamin-weight-management--sports-nutrition-ecrm-program-301154431.html

SOURCE TruLife Distribution