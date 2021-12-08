Trulieve Announces Grand Opening Of Okeechobee Dispensary

Company opens 111 th dispensary in Florida and first retail location in Okeechobee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today opened its newest medical dispensary in Okeechobee, Florida. The Okeechobee location is Trulieve's 111 th in the state and will begin serving patients at 9:00 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Trulieve's first location in Okeechobee, located at 1300 N Parrot Ave., will host a number of grand opening activities and promotions -including partner swag giveaways, a catered breakfast courtesy of Bagel Boyz and exclusive t-shirts printed by Craft Tee. All registered patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Okeechobee dispensary on opening day. Additionally, first-time Trulieve patients are eligible for a 50% new customer discount, both at the Okeechobee location and dispensaries across the state.

Trulieve patients across Florida can choose from the largest selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods, including smokable flower, concentrates, edibles, capsules, syringes, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Additionally, patients can access nationally-beloved brands such as Bellamy Brothers, Bhang, Binske, Blue River, Black Tuna, Love's Oven, O.pen, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida. To expand patient accessibility, Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's retail employees are trained to provide personalized patient care and support individuals at every stage of their cannabis journeys. Trulieve dispensaries throughout Florida offer on-site consultations to help patients obtain appropriate medical products and dosages to ensure optimal cannabis experiences.

"Trulieve looks forward to expanding access to medical cannabis in Okeechobee and building strong relationships with the community," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our company is driven by our commitment to providing tailored, high-quality patient care to as many patients as possible, and after opening more than 40 new dispensaries across the state this year, we are proud to expand our retail presence in southeastern Florida."

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

