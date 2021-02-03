Trulieve And Blue River™ Bring Premium-Grade Cannabis Extracts To Florida

Blue River Cold Cure Live Rosin offers nuanced terpene profiles and full-spectrum relief to Florida's patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the expansion of its Blue River™ extracts lineup with Cold Cure Live Rosin. This newest addition to the Blue River products sold in Trulieve stores across Florida will be our most premium concentrate offering to date. Cold Cure Live Rosin is a solventless extract offering a balanced experience between flavor, effect, and potency with extreme purity.

Blue River's Cold Cure Live Rosin uses only Trulieve's premium quality flower. Using live cannabis harvesting practices and ice water extraction methods preserves a higher concentration of the naturally occurring terpenes resulting in an extract that offers a premium grade of rosin with a higher concentration of flavor, broader range of effects, and overall better consistency.

"As with all of our products, we rely on our advanced mechanical separation techniques methods to isolate the trichome heads from both dry and live cannabis biomass for extraction purposes without the use of solvents to create unadulterated expressions of the plants resin profile," said Founder and CEO of Blue River Tony Veruza."Utilizing premium flash-frozen live cannabis with ice water extraction methods and cold cure homogenization creates a flavor unparalleled to smoking traditionally cured cannabis flowers or extracts made from cured cannabis material."

"We often find that terpenes are critical in making cannabis a powerful medication, and the cold cure process allows us to preserve those complex, delicate properties," added Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer Valda Coryat. "We've worked closely with the Blue River team over the past several months to perfect this process and we know patients will find powerful, potent relief with Cold Cure Live Rosin."

The initial batches of Cold Cure Live Rosin will launch in select stores starting Thursday, February 4, with plans to be available statewide in the coming weeks.

About Trulieve Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRULand trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

