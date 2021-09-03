Truist To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Truist Financial Corp Report today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers Jr. will present at the virtual Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. ET. As previously announced, Rogers will succeed Kelly S. King as chief executive officer on Sept. 12, 2021.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

