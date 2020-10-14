Truist To Participate In Moody's Banking Series On October 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King will speak at a virtual Moody's Banking Series event on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A link to a replay of the event will be available on the website for 30 days. Registration is required to view the live event and replay.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

