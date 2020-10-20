Truist Expands Industry Consulting Team With Focus On Beverage Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Report today announces the expansion of the Truist Commercial Community Banking Industry Consulting team, adding the beverage sector to its growing list of industry specialties.

Joseph Goode has joined Truist as a beverage industry consultant. In this role he will partner with local bankers across the Truist footprint to deliver industry-specific knowledge, bespoke content and customized solutions to manufacturers, bottlers, distributors and related businesses throughout the beverage supply chain.

"The beverage industry consists of many locally owned companies that value a partner who can bring a knowledge of their industry and its related complexities, as well as a deep understanding of the market which it serves," said Mary-Crawford Taylor, head of industry consulting at Truist. "The combination of Joe's industry knowledge and our extensive community banking network will create a distinctive client experience as a true strategic advisor to our beverage clients."

Goode has covered the beverage industry for 12 years, including both production and leadership roles. During his career he has supported leveraged financings to facilitate M&A objectives, leveraged buyouts, liquidating dividends, and financing generational transitions for beverage manufacturers, branded companies, importers and distributors.

"Businesses across the beverage industry are looking for a financial partner who understands the different manufacturing trends by segment, the role of alternative and healthier options in a beverage portfolio, and the consolidation activities that are driving distribution," said Goode. "I am excited to join the Truist team, to work with our existing beverage clients and to help expand our share of this dynamic and growing market."

Truist will serve all sectors within the beverage industry, including the manufacturing and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across a variety of industry sectors. Goode joins Truist's stable of industry consultants who cover logistics and supply chain, food and agribusiness, education, and not-for-profit hospitals and health systems.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-expands-industry-consulting-team-with-focus-on-beverage-industry-301155689.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation