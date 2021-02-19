Truist COO To Speak At The Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Report today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers, Jr., will speak at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 1:50 p.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast and the accompanying presentation materials will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Report is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With the combined history of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

