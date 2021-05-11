Truist CFO To Present At The Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Report today announced that Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

The presentation materials and a live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $518 billion as of March 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

