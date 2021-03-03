Truist CEO To Speak At The RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Report today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days. An updated first quarter 2021 investor presentation will also be posted to the website the day of the event.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Report is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

