CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) - Get Report today announced it will redeem all $9,436,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.60% callable notes due Oct. 30, 2022 (CUSIP 86802WBD9) on the redemption date of July 30, 2021.

The redemption price for the notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date. Interest on the notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $518 billion as of March 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-announces-redemption-of-callable-fixed-rate-notes-due-october-2022-301317661.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation