Truist Announces 2021 Earnings Conference Calls

Fourth-quarter 2020 - Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

at First-quarter 2021 - Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

at Second-quarter 2021 - Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

at Third-quarter 2021 - Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

About TruistTruist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

