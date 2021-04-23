LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFF , the truffle brand known for reimagining and elevating pantry staples, is bringing its unifying ingredient front and center with the launch of TRUFF Black Truffle Oil. TRUFF originally gained notoriety as the first truffle infused hot sauce brand, challenging the culinary status quo with its ultra-unique mixture of real black truffle and spice. In the past year alone, the young brand has quickly expanded its product portfolio by developing more hot sauce flavor profiles, pasta sauces, and mayonnaise which all feature truffle as the star ingredient.

TRUFF Showcases Signature Flavor in New Black Truffle Oil Offering

"No matter where our obsession with flavor has taken us, we've always counted on truffle to guide us." says Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "Black Truffle is our foundational ingredient; it puts the truff in TRUFF. Its unique shape inspired our iconic lids and its delicate flavor inspired our unique creations. After years of exploring the experience of truffle in condiments, we're excited to let them shine on their own."

TRUFF Black Truffle Oil is a delicate blend of olive oil and real black winter truffle. The recipe includes a carefully selected neutral-flavored olive oil as a base to let the pure truffle goodness shine through. With just a couple of drops, the oil adds instant depth and dimension to any dish.

"Go-to ingredients shouldn't be boring. That's why we've been committed to adding exciting and luxurious products to our customers' kitchen arsenals from the start," says Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "We think truffle embodies luxury, and it's what our audience deserves when they cook."

TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its truffle hot sauce in 2017. With its distinctive flavor profile and pristine bottle, TRUFF Hot Sauce quickly became the best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. TRUFF's product portfolio had over 300% growth while amassing wait lists of over 10,000 customers for its new product expansions into pasta sauce and mayonnaise. TRUFF can now be found in more than 8,000 stores around the world.

TRUFF Truffle Oil will be available nationally at TRUFF.com and will be distributed on Amazon, Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Giant, Sprouts and World Market throughout the next coming months. For more information, follow @Sauce on Instagram or go to TRUFF.com.

ABOUT TRUFF Made with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of luxury pantry staples are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce, TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted

Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently expanded its family of products to include other popular favorites like TRUFF Pasta Sauce, TRUFF Mayonnaise and TRUFF Black Truffle Oil.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best- selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods Market. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.

TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

PR Contact: Michelle Gabe michelle@truff.com 304.952.1840

