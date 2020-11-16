TRUFF Announces Pasta Sauce, Jumping Into Brand New Category

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TRUFF, the brand known for its luxury hot sauce with an ultra-unique blend of truffles and spice, announced its first-ever category expansion with the launch of TRUFF Pasta Sauce. Utilizing the same flavor profile and pristine design that catapulted TRUFF's Hot Sauce into social media virality, TRUFF's Pasta Sauce will bring an elevated option to the rapidly growing $7B pasta sauce market.

"The TRUFF brand actually stemmed from an Instagram account, @sauce , where we shared a mix of pop culture and foodie content. With TRUFF, we always wanted to create products for the audience that we built," says Nick Ajluni, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "While pasta sauce is new to TRUFF, we are keeping a consistent approach of creating distinctive products around the lifestyle our customers embrace and desire."

TRUFF Pasta Sauce features a recipe of ripe tomatoes, delicate herbs, black truffle and red chili peppers. Available in two distinct varieties, Pomodoro and a spicy Arrabbiata, TRUFF's Pasta Sauce is simmered to perfection and designed to elevate your favorite pasta or pizza. TRUFF, which is the #1 best-selling hot sauce at Whole Foods Market and at Amazon.com, will debut the new pasta sauces online, at select Whole Foods and nationally at Bloomingdales and Neiman Marcus.

The product expansion comes on the heels of the hiring of Reno Yanes as the Vice President of Sales earlier this year. Yanes, who joined TRUFF from Primal Kitchen, is responsible for the company's growth strategy and operations, driving multi-channel growth for the company's products and fueling product innovation and development.

"TRUFF's Pasta Sauce is a delicious evolution of what we've done with our existing hot sauce portfolio. With the expansion, we will continue to put a premium, stylized spin on consumer categories that have been historically dominated by legacy brands," says Reno Yanes, Vice President of Sales at TRUFF. "We are excited to provide the same level of differentiated brand and taste experience to the pasta aisle."

TRUFF has experienced groundbreaking company growth since its launch in 2017. In early 2019, the brand announced a valuation of over $25 Million. Since then, and in 2020 alone, the company had over 300% growth while expanding its retail footprint in over 3,000 stores across America and around the world in Australia, South Korea and Kuwait.

ABOUT TRUFFMade with an ultra-unique blend of real black truffles and red chili peppers, TRUFF's line of hot sauces and pasta sauces are designed to elevate the dining experience. Originally founded through a popular food and lifestyle Instagram blog called @sauce , TRUFF immediately propelled into social media virality with the release of its hot sauce in 2017. The brand quickly became the fastest growing company in the hot sauce space due to its distinctive flavor profile, pristine bottle, Truffle Inspired cap, and of course the coveted Instagram account @sauce that makes tagging a no-brainer. Taking inspiration from the flagship black truffle experience, TRUFF recently shifted gears to release TRUFF Pasta Sauce, marking its first category expansion.

TRUFF has been featured on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Food Network, The Rachael Ray Show, Food & Wine and on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list two years in a row. TRUFF is also the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon and at Whole Foods. You can find TRUFF's variety of sauces in stores nationwide and around the world in the UK, Australia, Kuwait and South Korea.

TRUFF is made in Southern California and is Vegan, Gluten-Free and non-GMO. Visit www.TRUFF.com for more information and recipes.

