TrueBlue To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

TrueBlue (TBI) - Get Report will release second quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Monday, Jul. 26, 2021.

Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, Jul. 26, 2021. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue's web site: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (TBI) - Get Report is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

