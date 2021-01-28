TrueBlue's PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement Win Top Workplaces in USA Award (Graphic: Business Wire)

TrueBlue is excited to announce that its PeopleReady, PeopleScout and PeopleManagement segments all earned the Top Workplaces USA Award issued by Energage.

Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey conducted by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"At TrueBlue our employees are united in our mission to connect people and work as a force for good in the communities we serve," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "Through the unprecedented challenges of the past year, their remarkable character and fierce commitment to our purpose-driven work has never been more evident. It is truly an honor to be recognized on the Top Workplaces USA list—and it strengthens our resolve to give our employees a voice, redouble our employee engagement efforts, and build a culture where everyone can advance and thrive."

This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on Energage's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards. More than 1,100 companies participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About TrueBlue's Top Workplaces:

PeopleReady specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

PeopleScout is the world's largest RPO provider with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging with millions of candidates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. Learn more at www.peoplescout.com.

PeopleManagement is TrueBlue's workforce management division, which specializes in on-site and contingent workforces. Across three staffing businesses—Centerline, SIMOS, and Staff Management | SMX—PeopleManagement combines innovative, technology-based solutions with workforce strategy to help bridge talent gaps and prepare tomorrow's supply chain talent for the future. From manufacturing and fulfillment to distribution and transportation, PeopleManagement connects Fortune 1000 supply chain companies with hundreds of thousands of workers, helping companies meet workers where they are and how they want to work, whether they are looking for part-time, temporary or full-time work.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (TBI) - Get Report is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit www.energage.com or www.topworkplaces.com .

