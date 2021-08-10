True Velocity Welcomes Jake Vibbert And Jon Pynch As Brand Ambassadors

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based advanced manufacturing company True Velocity announced a partnership with professional competition shooters Jake Vibbert and Jon Pynch. The pair will use True Velocity's proprietary composite-cased ammunition in a wide range of national shooting competitions, advise on product development, and help spread information about the innovative rounds that are redefining the ammunition industry in future content.

"Jake and Jon are two competitors that recognize the distinct performance advantages realized when shooting our composite-cased rounds," said True Velocity Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Pat Hogan. "We're excited to equip these two with world-class ammunition and help them win even more than they already are. When Jake and Jon compete with our rounds, their competitors will be sure to notice the advantage."

Jake Vibbert is a top contender in the Precision Rifle Series and the National Rifle League and a previous AG Cup Champion. He has consistently notched top scores at national competitions, achieving more wins than any other shooter in the country at a national level in Precision Rifle Series and National Rifle League events during the last four years. Vibbert co-hosts the VP Precision podcast alongside fellow competitive shooter Jon Pynch and teaches precision rifle classes across the U.S. He is also the creator of the first online Precision Rifle Training series of its kind, which has a large, international audience. Vibbert has degrees in sports medicine and youth ministry and is an avid outdoorsman.

"True Velocity and I have something in common," Vibbert said. "We're obsessed with being at the top of our game in every way. It feels like a natural fit, and I can't wait to show the shooting community what their rounds can do in competition."

Jon Pynch competes in the Precision Rifle Series and the National Rifle League and serves as co-host with Jake Vibbert on the VP Precision podcast. He has accumulated many national victories, including a National Rifle League Championship and an NRL Hunter Championship. An avid hunter who began long-range shooting 12 years ago, Pynch is active in the outdoors whether that be training, competing, or managing his landscape company in Stayton, Oregon.

"I take my shooting seriously and wouldn't be open to using just any ammunition for the high-stakes events I compete in," Pynch said. "True Velocity is doing something revolutionary, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to introduce their technology to other shooters."

For more information on forthcoming competitions in which the Vibbert and Pynch will be competing with True Velocity ammunition, be sure to follow the VP Precision podcast, available at vpprecision.com and apple.com/apple-podcasts/.

About True VelocityTrue Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 320 patents pending or issued on its products, technology and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, with consumer products available now. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge. For more information, visit tvammo.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-velocity-welcomes-jake-vibbert-and-jon-pynch-as-brand-ambassadors-301352558.html

SOURCE True Velocity, Inc.