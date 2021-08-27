True Velocity Welcomes Caylen Wojcik And Phillip Velayo As Brand Ambassadors

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based advanced manufacturing company True Velocity is partnering with professional shooters and founders of Modern Day Sniper, Caylen Wojcik and Phillip Velayo. Caylen and Phillip will utilize True Velocity's proprietary composite-cased ammunition to compete in the top shooting competitions across the United States, lend their expertise to product development, and help advocate for the innovative rounds that are redefining the ammunition industry in future content.

"Caylen and Phillip both served as snipers, making them part of an elite community that relies upon the best equipment when they do their job," said True Velocity Chief Marketing and Sales Officer Pat Hogan. "We're looking forward to adding True Velocity rounds to their loadouts and help them outperform the competition at professional shooting events across the country."

Caylen began his career as a U.S. Marine Corps Scout/Sniper. During his time as a Marine, he served as an instructor at the 1st Marine Division Scout/Sniper School as the primary marksmanship instructor where he trained US Marines, US Army soldiers, and Naval Special Warfare operators in the art and craft of sniping. Wojcik was deployed on a combat tour as a Sniper Team Leader in 2004 and sustained severe injuries which led to the end of his military career. Since re-integrating into civilian life, Caylen has taught for multiple private security companies, local, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies, and developed Magpul's Precision Rifle program training hundreds of military and law enforcement snipers and responsible armed citizens for more than a decade. Wojcik lives with his family in the Pacific Northwest where he's an avid backcountry hunter and precision rifle competitor.

"This is the change I've been wanting to see come out of the industry for decades now," Wojcik said. "True Velocity has taken ammunition to the next level, and I look forward to being a part of the development process, as well as shooting with it in competition."

Phillip is a 10-year Marine Corps veteran. During his time, Phillip completed 4 overseas deployments and served as Scout Sniper Team Leader, Chief Scout Sniper, and Scout Sniper Instructor. For the last 3 years of his career, Velayo served at the 1st Marine Division Scout Sniper School as the Primary Marksmanship Instructor. Upon exiting the military in 2018, Phillip served as the Lead Instructor for Gunwerks Long Range University for two years. Phillip is one of the co-founders of Modern Day Sniper and currently serves as an instructor for Modern Day Sniper. Phillip is also well known as a nationally ranked precision rifle competitor in the Precision Rifle Series and National Rifle League circuit, having placed in the top 10 in the 2018 season for both organizations.

"The amount of technical detail that has gone into the ammunition made by True Velocity is unequalled," Velayo said. "I'm excited to be on the forefront of this major shift in the art and craft of shooting and am proud to have a partner in True Velocity."

For more information on forthcoming competitions in which the Wojcik and Velayo will be competing with True Velocity ammunition, be sure to follow the Modern Day Sniper podcast, available at moderndaysniper.podbean.com.

About True VelocityTrue Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 320 patents pending or issued on its products, technology, and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, with consumer products available now. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge. For more information, visit tvammo.com.

