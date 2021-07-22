True Velocity Names Dr. Bruce Jette As Advisory Board Chairman

Former Assistant Secretary of the Army Joins Advanced Ammunition Manufacturer in New Role After Three Decades of Military Leadership

GARLAND, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based advanced technology company True Velocity announced the appointment of Former Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisitions, Logistics and Technology ( ASA ALT), Dr. Bruce Jette, as Advisory Board Chairman. Dr. Jette will focus on strengthening True Velocity's outside continental United States (OCONUS) market opportunities and international defense contractor strategy. He will also oversee the company's growing Board of Advisors, which helps guide product development and manufacturing innovation. True Velocity currently produces proprietary composite ammunition and is a finalist in the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) program.

"We are thrilled to have someone as deeply experienced and distinguished as Dr. Jette join our team and lead our board of advisors," said True Velocity President Chris Tedford. "His vision for manufacturing modernization and bringing innovation to every touchpoint required to arm and equip allied nations makes him a perfect fit to help accelerate True Velocity's international penetration and advancement of paradigm shifting defense technology."

A highly decorated U.S. Army veteran of 28 years, Jette joins True Velocity after a decorated career including multiple overseas tours and armor and cavalry commands and roles that led him to become the Army Acquisition Executive, the Senior Procurement Executive, the Science Advisor to the Secretary of the Army, and the Army's Senior Research and Development official. In these positions, he held principal responsibility for Department of the Army matters related to logistics and oversaw the life cycle management and sustainment of Army weapon systems and equipment including research and development, testing and evaluation, acquisition, logistics, fielding, and disposition.

Prior to confirmation as ASA ALT, Dr. Jette served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Synovision Solutions, LLC, which provided management and technical consulting, engineering services, and project management in support of military and governmental agencies, as well as to the commercial industry.

Dr. Jette graduated from the United States Military Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering and Chemistry, and holds a Master of Science degree and a Doctorate in Electronic Materials from MIT. Additionally, he served as an Adjunct Professor at the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service Security Studies Program at Georgetown University.

About True VelocityTrue Velocity is an advanced technology and composite manufacturing company based in Garland, Texas. Founded in 2010, True Velocity has more than 300 patents pending or issued on its products, technology and manufacturing processes. Initially, the company is focused on revolutionizing the ammunition industry. True Velocity products are manufactured in the U.S. in a state-of-the-art facility and are currently available to public agencies, with consumer products available soon. True Velocity's proprietary composite cartridge provides significant logistical advantages over traditional brass-cased ammunition and gives end users unmatched accuracy, repeatability, and reliability, all in a light-weight cartridge. For more information, visit tvammo.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/true-velocity-names-dr-bruce-jette-as-advisory-board-chairman-301339733.html

SOURCE True Velocity, Inc.