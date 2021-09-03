True Velocity And Virtus Ammo Announce Distribution Partnership Streamlining Products To Shooting Ranges And Firearms Stores

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based innovative manufacturing company True Velocity has announced an agreement with Virtus Ammo to act as the authorized distributor of its composite-cased .308 WIN ammunition in a move that will streamline access to the groundbreaking rounds immediately. Additional calibers and configurations are expected to follow in subsequent months.

"Without a doubt, True Velocity's composite-cased ammunition gives us the closest example of what the future of shooting looks like," said Darren Crockett, Chief Operating Officer at Virtus Ammo. "Being named as the first distributor of this history-making product is an exciting opportunity for our team."

For companies and discerning shooters in time-pressured markets where unprecedented demand has rendered supply nearly unavailable, Virtus' efficient operations and concurrent efforts with True Velocity will help shorten delivery timelines. The trend towards higher quality ammunition to perform at new levels made possible through True Velocity's solutions will benefit consumers ability to responsibly train, engage in sporting events, and improve performance tools for law enforcement nationwide.

"This is a very important step in the process of making sure the public can see our ammo in person and expand access to our products," said True Velocity Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Pat Hogan. "Virtus is an aggressive partner, and we look forward to expanding our business with their help."

True Velocity rounds deliver considerable improvements over traditional brass rounds, including reduced heat transfer to firearms, leading to longer chamber life and decreased throat erosion. True Velocity rounds boast sub-MOA accuracy and extreme consistency in muzzle velocity, thus providing serious shooters with an extraordinary performance advantage.

To learn more about Virtus Ammo, shop True Velocity ammunition, or become an official dealer of the innovative product, visit https://www.virtusammo.com/.

About Virtus AmmoVirtus Ammo is the ammunition distributor of True Velocity composite products based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. We are a unique company because we are the only certified distributor of True Velocity ammunition, and we are passionate about bringing the most revolutionary advancement in ammunition of the last century to the consumer market. For more information, visit virtusammo.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Darren Crocket, CEO // ph: (385) 229-4766 // sales@virtusammo.com

