Trucost Climate Analytics And Environmental Data Now Integrated Into The S&P Global Market Intelligence Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announced today that Trucost, which includes carbon and environmental data from over 15,000 companies, is now available on the Market Intelligence Platform. Market participants are now able to incorporate climate and environmental analysis with existing financials, market, and asset level data for a holistic analysis in their business decisions.

The integration of Trucost data will offer market participants, such as corporates, asset managers and pension funds, portfolio analytics capability on the desktop, enabling them to analyze and identify environmental and climate- related risk and opportunities across their portfolio. This new desktop solution will further enable scalable analysis across multiple, diversified portfolios.

Richard Mattison, CEO of Trucost, part of S&P Global, said, "There is demand from financial institutions and companies to integrate climate and environmental considerations into financial decision-making. For the first time, clients can now access Trucost data and analytics alongside the full capabilities of the S&P Global Market Intelligence platform."

Sonia Kim, Managing Director at Trucost, S&P Global, commented,"In a post-COVID environment, we expect heightened interest in incorporating ESG criteria to better understand the long-term risks and opportunities of a company. Trucost data on the Market Intelligence platform provides customers with unique climate and environmental analytics that can be integrated into their workflow and decision-making process. Powerful tools like screening and portfolio analytics enable users to cross-analyze and measure ESG factors alongside the traditional financials as well as our industry, sector-level, and market data."

Trucost's environmental and climate data represents 99% of the global market capitalization, and includes greenhouse emissions (scopes 1, 2 and 3), water, waste, pollution and natural resources data. The user- friendly interface of Market Intelligence platform also provides latest ESG News and Research, Sector Profiles, Portfolio Analytics and Company Briefings.

Trucost data is also available to Market Intelligence customers via Xpressfeed.

Trucost data on the Market Intelligence platform is the latest enhancement to S&P Global Market Intelligence's ESG and climate analytics offerings, which include Trucost's Climate Change Physical Risk analytics, Climate Credit Analytics and S&P Global ESG Scores.

Recent Market Intelligence research and new pieces citing Trucost data:

To learn more about Trucost data, please visit: www.trucost.com

