ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued this statement on the Senate's passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill: "For nearly three decades, our nation and industry have been held hostage by empty promises—all talk, no action. Today, the Senate put America ahead of itself. "Passage of this bipartisan infrastructure bill is a groundbreaking step toward revitalizing America's decaying roads and bridges, supporting our supply chain and economy with the foundation they need to grow, compete globally and lead the world. The bill also contains significant measures to grow and strengthen trucking's essential workforce. "The men and women who carry this economy on trucks thank those senators who had the courage to bridge the partisan divide, putting the interests of our nation above politics."

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trucking-praises-passage-of-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-301352464.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations