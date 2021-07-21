Trucking Insurtech Koffie Labs Partners With Sutton National And Boost To Modernize Fleet Underwriting

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koffie Labs (Koffie), an insurtech focused on reinventing the trucking and transportation markets, today announced an insurance partnership with Sutton National Insurance Company and its reinsurance panel. With Sutton National Insurance Company bringing their top-rated admitted insurance paper, Koffie can officially embark on its mission to deliver seamless end-to-end insurance to truckers. Boost Insurance, a longtime supporter of Koffie's vision to reinvent trucking insurance, will serve as program administrator.

Trucking insurance rates are rising near 15% annually and disproportionately impacting small fleets, which pay three times more per mile traveled, relative to large fleets. Koffie, operating as a Managing General Agent ("MGA"), is addressing these mounting operational costs in the $50B trucking market, initially underwriting small fleets utilizing advanced safety technology. Koffie began underwriting in its first two states as of July 1st, 2021 and the new partnership enables Koffie to roll out admitted products in more than 10 states by the end of the year.

Sutton National Insurance Company was recently assigned an AM Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) Size Category VIII and expects to have authority in most states by the end of 2021. Their affiliate Sutton Specialty Insurance Company is eligible for surplus lines in 48 states.

Koffie Labs, backed by Anthemis Group and Lerer Hippeau among others, is modernizing the process of underwriting trucking fleets. Using telematics and advanced safety technology, Koffie rewards fleets that invest in safety with discounted insurance premiums. Truckers, used to waiting weeks for quotes, can receive one in minutes on Koffie's streamlined and fully digital platform. Koffie's AI-driven predictive models, which underwrite dozens of safety features, allow the company to build insurance products for emerging risks like self-driving vehicles.

"We know the trucking industry is ripe for innovation in insurtech," said Shane Haverstick, CEO of Sutton National. "Koffie offers competitive rates and an excellent product for fleets that prioritize driver, fleet, and vehicle safety. We're excited to watch Koffie's forward-thinking approach to technology shape this challenged market in the months and years to come."

"Our partnership with Sutton National means we are now writing policies on best-in-class admitted paper for safety-conscious truckers. We're excited to offer our customers the dependability and financial strength that comes with Sutton's name and experienced team," said Ian White, Koffie CEO. "We are excited to unveil an entirely new insurance experience for an industry that has been neglected by insurers for a long time," stated Mike Dorfman, Koffie COO.

With 40,000 crash-related fatalities and countless more injuries every year, Koffie and Sutton National are increasing road safety through incentivizing adoption of ADAS and AV technology. To learn more about Koffie Labs' partnerships, visit: https://getkoffie.com/#contact

About Sutton National

Sutton National Group, located in Dania Beach, FL, offers admitted capacity through Sutton National Insurance Company and surplus lines capacity through Sutton Specialty Insurance Company, with combined capital in excess of $100 million. The Sutton National Group operates in many key states and is expanding its footprint nationwide. We partner with select program administrators and reinsurers to build lasting market solutions with a shared focus on underwriting and true alignment of interests.

About Boost Insurance

Boost enables companies across all segments to build, embed and manage digital insurance products, and deliver them through a fully embedded experience within their own front-end environments. Boost's infrastructure-as-a-service platform significantly reduces the cost of building and managing an insurance company by packaging the necessary operational, compliance, and capital components and making them accessible through a simple API integration. Through its managing general agency subsidiary, Boost Insurance Agency, Inc., Boost is licensed and authorized to produce any type of insurance across all 50 states. For more information, please visit boostplatform.io.

About Koffie Labs

Koffie Labs is a digital insurer purpose-built for the next generation of trucking and transportation. On a mission to eliminate preventable truck crashes, it is the first insurtech to integrate safety technology into underwriting, pricing and loss control. Using real time data and machine learning models, Koffie delivers instant and tailored policies to modern truckers that invest in safety, rewarding them with lower premiums than traditional insurers. Diving headfirst into a class of insurance plagued by sustained losses, inadequate underwriting and burdensome expenses, Koffie aims to align incentives with fleets, brokers and the trucking industry to build a more profitable future and prepare for the coming wave of autonomous transport. Founded in 2018 and located in Brooklyn, New York, Koffie holds deep expertise in trucking, insurance, data science and software development. The company is backed by Lerer Hippeau, Anthemis Group and other leading venture capital firms. Learn more at www.getkoffie.com

