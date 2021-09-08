Trucking Industry Asked To Rank Top Concerns

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, today launched the 2021 Top Industry Issues Survey. The annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with potential strategies for addressing each issue.

Now in its 17 th year, ATRI's annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides details on where critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. The report also allows stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

"Completing this survey only takes a few minutes, but its impact can be immeasurable. The data ATRI provides will chart the course for the industry by providing a clear picture of the landscape we face," said ATA Chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Transportation Group.

The results of the 2021 survey will be released October 24, 2021 as part of the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition to be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to complete the survey available through ATRI's website by clicking here. The survey will remain open through October 15, 2021.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501c3 not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system. You can visit ATRI's website at TruckingResearch.org.

